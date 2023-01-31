Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and colder today, high of 31 – weekend could see coldest temps since 2016

Monday, January 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, January 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be breezy and colder with some sun & clouds. The real story will be the late week cold snap, the coldest air of the season, and maybe since 2016 arrives in the Granite State.

 

Weather Alert

The coldest air of the winter moves in towards the end of the week. Start considering the potential for extremely cold conditions! Confidence is increasing for dangerous cold across New Hampshire on Friday night and Saturday morning. Wind chills will fall below zero sometime Friday night and not recover back above zero until sometime Sunday afternoon. Here are tips for dressing for extreme cold.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 31, 2022-Feb.4, 2023

Today: Breezy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 31 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 12 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday (Feb. 1): Mostly sunny & cold. High 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday (Groundhog Day): Some sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny, breezy, and colder. High 22 in the morning with temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Friday night: Breezy and frigid; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Low -13 (feel like -39) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny and breezy with extreme cold. High 6 (feel like -13) Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low Near 0 (feel like -16) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start the first weekend of February. The first Saturday of February will be frigid, starting out at -13 with the afternoon high at only 6 but feels like -13.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 42 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes mostly cloudy. Highs around 11. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts