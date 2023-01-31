Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and colder today, high of 31 – weekend could see coldest temps since 2016

Today: Breezy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 31 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 12 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday (Feb. 1): Mostly sunny & cold. High 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday (Groundhog Day): Some sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny, breezy, and colder. High 22 in the morning with temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Friday night: Breezy and frigid; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Low -13 (feel like -39) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny and breezy with extreme cold. High 6 (feel like -13) Winds: NW 15-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low Near 0 (feel like -16) Winds: W 5-10 mph