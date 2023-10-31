Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and chilly, high of 49

Monday, October 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, October 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Halloween high pressure will give us sunshine along with a spooky chill with highs in the upper 40s. Trick-or-treaters this evening will be greeted with temperatures in the low 40s.

Weather Alerts

Key points this week:
  • The coolest day we`ve seen this season for Halloween.
  • Coastal low passes offshore Wednesday; rain mainly for Cape & Islands.
  • Dry late week into the weekend with a warming trend.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 31–Nov. 4

Halloween: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Dry early for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 40s with some clouds late. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Nov. 1): Partial sun & chilly with a passing shower. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold with a hard freeze. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High Near 60 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partial sun & mild. High 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: (Turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed.) Some clouds & mild. Low 44 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Milder air will return late in the week and next weekend, with temperatures averaging 5-10 degrees above the normal high of 55 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s… except 15 to 25 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts