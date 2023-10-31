Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and chilly, high of 49

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s… except 15 to 25 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.