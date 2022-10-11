Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and bright, high of 66

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!