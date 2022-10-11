Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and bright, high of 66

Monday, October 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today high pressure builds in bringing sunshine and milder temperatures. Tomorrow it will be warmer with highs in the low 70s.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 11-Oct. 15

Today: Mostly sunny. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouding up breezy with showers in the afternoon. High 71 Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy, mild & windy with periods of rain (1″). Roads will be slick with wet leaves. Low 58 Winds: SE 15-20+ mph
Friday: Early showers followed by some sun. High 65 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & cooler. High 61 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A broad area of high pressure over the East Coast brings mostly fair weather with a warming trend through the middle of the week before it turns cooler for the weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

