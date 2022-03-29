Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and breezy but cold, with a high of 37

Tuesday’s Weather

Gusty northwest winds will continue today as low pressure will be slow to exit the Canadian Maritimes. High pressure slowly builds in from the west today before cresting over New England tomorrow with the lighter wind.

5-Day Outlook March 29-April 2

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold Low 24 (feel like 16) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Periods of rain showers. High 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 49 Winds: SSW 5-15+ mph

Friday (April 1): Early showers followed by some sun and warmer. High Near 60 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 34 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Cooler and windy with Intervals of clouds and sun. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-120 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the weekend and into early next week, drier air will keep any mention of precipitation out of the forecast. Highs for Saturday are around 50 and then back into the 50s on Sunday and Monday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 15…except 4 to 14 above at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 24 below.

Check out slope conditions below

 

