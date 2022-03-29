Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and breezy but cold, with a high of 37

Tuesday’s Weather
Gusty northwest winds will continue today as low pressure will be slow to exit the Canadian Maritimes. High pressure slowly builds in from the west today before cresting over New England tomorrow with the lighter wind.
5-Day Outlook March 29-April 2
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold Low 24 (feel like 16) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Periods of rain showers. High 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 49 Winds: SSW 5-15+ mph
Friday (April 1): Early showers followed by some sun and warmer. High Near 60 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 34 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Cooler and windy with Intervals of clouds and sun. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-120 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
