Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and breezy but cold, with a high of 37

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 15…except 4 to 14 above at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 13 to 23. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 24 below.