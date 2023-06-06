Tuesday’s weather: Sun in the a.m. with afternoon showers, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s weather

For the rest of the week, there will be some slight improvement each day. Today some sun and warmer with the overall pattern expected to continue with a few afternoon & evening showers.

Air Quality Alert

Due to smoke from Quebec wildfires an air quality alert has been issued.
THE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT… The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution until midnight Wednesday night. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality in the above-mentioned counties. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.

Weather Alert

A dip in the jet stream will send smoke pouring southward out of Canada and into the northern and eastern U.S. for much of this week. The smoke from distant wildfires can cause hazy skies and poor air quality.

5-Day Forecast June 6-June 10

Today: Some sun with a few afternoon showers and warmer. High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 53 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & cool with some afternoon showers. High 65 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with a few afternoon showers. High 63 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Becoming partly cloudy & chilly. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few light showers. High 65 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend will be drier and warmer with temperatures in the 70s Saturday and around 80 Sunday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summit in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 50…except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 3 to 4 feet.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 07:54 AM High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 01:53 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

North winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 62 degrees.

