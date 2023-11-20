Tuesday’s weather: Sun gives way to light snow tonight, 1-3″ before turning to rain

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today sun will give way to clouds with a coastal low that could bring light, accumulating snow (1-3″), and a brief period of slippery travel tonight before changing to rain tomorrow morning. The low may also bring a period of gusty winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rain to the coast tomorrow afternoon.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 21–25

Today: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 39 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow (1-3″) to sleet to rain (.50″). Low 33 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Morning rain (.50″) to showers and breezy. High 48 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partial clearing & breezy. Low 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 5-15+ mph
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 47 (feel like 37) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday: Morning clouds with afternoon clouds. High 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 40 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Beware home-bound Thanksgiving travelers snow is possible Sunday night and could produce 2-4″.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Snow tonight through tomorrow 8-12″.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Snow tonight through tomorrow 6-8″.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

