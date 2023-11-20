Tuesday’s weather: Sun gives way to light snow tonight, 1-3″ before turning to rain

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today sun will give way to clouds with a coastal low that could bring light, accumulating snow (1-3″), and a brief period of slippery travel tonight before changing to rain tomorrow morning. The low may also bring a period of gusty winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rain to the coast tomorrow afternoon.
5-Day Outlook, Nov. 21–25
Today: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 39 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow (1-3″) to sleet to rain (.50″). Low 33 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Morning rain (.50″) to showers and breezy. High 48 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Beware home-bound Thanksgiving travelers snow is possible Sunday night and could produce 2-4″.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Snow tonight through tomorrow 8-12″.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Snow tonight through tomorrow 6-8″.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
