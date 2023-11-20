Tuesday’s weather: Sun gives way to light snow tonight, 1-3″ before turning to rain

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Snow tonight through tomorrow 8-12″.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Snow tonight through tomorrow 6-8″.

