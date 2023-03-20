Tuesday’s weather: Spring has sprung, mix of sun + clouds, high of 55

Weather Watch Video
Tuesday’s Weather
The first full day of spring will be nice with high pressure centered over the East Coast with temperatures trending above normal highs in the mid-50s.
5-Day Outlook, March 21-25
Today is the first full day of astronomical spring, while meteorological spring started a few weeks ago running Mar 1 to May 31. The astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. The spring equinoxes mark the times when the sun passes directly above the equator.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our first weekend of spring could bring the potential for a storm with snow and or rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30…except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.