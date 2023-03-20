Tuesday’s weather: Spring has sprung, mix of sun + clouds, high of 55

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The first full day of spring will be nice with high pressure centered over the East Coast with temperatures trending above normal highs in the mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook, March 21-25 Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 55 (feels like 49) Winds: W 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Lots of clouds with some sunny breaks. High 53 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 39 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 54 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Some showers early with some clearing late. Low 44 Winds: W 10-15 mph Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday: Cloudy with snow and or rain. High 40 Winds: NE 10-20 mph Saturday night: Cloudy with snow and or rain. Low 34 Winds: NE 10-20 mph Today is the first full day of astronomical spring, while meteorological spring started a few weeks ago running Mar 1 to May 31. The astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. The spring equinoxes mark the times when the sun passes directly above the equator. Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first weekend of spring could bring the potential for a storm with snow and or rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30…except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.