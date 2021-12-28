Tuesday’s weather: Spotty freezing drizzle in the a.m., then afternoon sun with a high of 43

Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 28 – Jan. 1
Today: Becoming partly sunny by lunch. High 43 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some afternoon showers. High 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers early then mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 27 (32 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Wintery mix. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our first weekend of 2022 could produce some snow!! This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022.
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway, Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain. Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the afternoon.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!