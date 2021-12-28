Tuesday’s weather: Spotty freezing drizzle in the a.m., then afternoon sun with a high of 43

Tuesday, December 28, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Tuesday’s Weather

A warm front will bring a period of light snow and spotty freezing drizzle early this morning, before some sun by afternoon.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 10 A.M.
WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.
WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…Until 10 AM.
IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 28 – Jan. 1

Today: Becoming partly sunny by lunch. High 43 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some afternoon showers. High 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers early then mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 27 (32 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Wintery mix. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first weekend of 2022 could produce some snow!! This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway, Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain. Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

