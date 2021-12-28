Tuesday’s weather: Spotty freezing drizzle in the a.m., then afternoon sun with a high of 43

A warm front will bring a period of light snow and spotty freezing drizzle early this morning, before some sun by afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 10 A.M.

WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…Until 10 AM.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.