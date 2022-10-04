Tuesday’s weather: Some sun with possible late p.m. showers, high of 59

Monday, October 3, 2022
Monday, October 3, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

BELOW: Today's Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

 

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure remains in control today with another dry day. The low pressure of what`s left of Ian will slowly meander offshore tonight producing some showers late with a few showers into tomorrow morning.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 4-Oct. 8

Today: Some sun. High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up with showers late. Low 47 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny and nice. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A dry stretch of weather Thursday through the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s on Thursday and Friday with temperatures turning cooler this weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds up to 10 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Light and variable winds.

