Tuesday’s weather: Some sun with possible late p.m. showers, high of 59

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds up to 10 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Light and variable winds.

