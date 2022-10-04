Tuesday’s weather: Some sun with possible late p.m. showers, high of 59

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure remains in control today with another dry day. The low pressure of what`s left of Ian will slowly meander offshore tonight producing some showers late with a few showers into tomorrow morning.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 4-Oct. 8
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. East winds up to 10 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Light and variable winds.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map