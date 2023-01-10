Tuesday’s weather: Some sun, breezy and colder, high of 36

You might have noticed open water across New Hampshire lakes this winter. Temps have stayed mild with few multi-day cold stretches which are necessary for growing river and lake ice.

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 16…except 6 to 16 above at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.