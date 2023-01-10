Tuesday’s weather: Some sun, breezy and colder, high of 36

Weather Watch Video Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather

A weak cold front crossed New Hampshire last night, bringing slightly colder temperatures for today and tomorrow with highs in the mid-30s.

 

Daily Forecast for Jan. 10, 2022-Jan. 14, 2023

Today: Some sun & breezy. High 36 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Snow showers (Tr-1″) changing to rain. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Periods of rain (.50″). Low 36 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Milder with periods of rain (.50″). High 54 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mild with a few showers. Low 40 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Periods of showers. High 44 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Colder with rain to snow (1-3″). Low 26 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Stay safe and stay off the ice!!

You might have noticed open water across New Hampshire lakes this winter. Temps have stayed mild with few multi-day cold stretches which are necessary for growing river and lake ice.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 16…except 6 to 16 above at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

 

