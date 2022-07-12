Tuesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds with possibility of afternoon pop-up T-storm

Monday, July 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday’s Weather

Today a cold front slowly crosses New Hampshire bringing a chance for pop-up showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High pressure moves in for the end of the work week, with conditions expected to remain dry with no drought-busting rain.

Spotty strong to severe afternoon and early evening thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds. Keep a close eye on the sky this afternoon. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Light wave activity may result in the chance for splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

5-Day Outlook July 12-July 16

Today: Some sun & clouds with more humidity watch out for a pop-up thunderstorm. High Around 90 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Early spot thunderstorm then becoming partly cloudy & humid. Low 67 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

We need rain, but no significant rain is in sight.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Times of clouds and sun; breezy, very warm, and humid

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: Around 85.

Winds: South winds around 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 10:32 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:43 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Light wave activity may result in the chance for splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 72 degrees.

