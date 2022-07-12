Tuesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds with possibility of afternoon pop-up T-storm

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Times of clouds and sun; breezy, very warm, and humid

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: Around 85.

Winds: South winds around 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 10:32 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:43 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Light wave activity may result in the chance for splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee