Tuesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, still humid, high of 87

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.