Tuesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, still humid, high of 87

Monday, July 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, July 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today is drier weather but humid with highs in the mid-80s but feeling like the upper 80s, then hot and humid conditions return tomorrow.

5-Day Forecast July 10 – 14

Today: Some sun & clouds warmer & humid. High 87 (feel like 89) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun, hot, & humid. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, very warm, & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Humid with spot thunderstorms & showers. Low 69 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & humid with a thunderstorm. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some showers & a thunderstorm. Low 69 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s with humidity.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 69 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:44 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 01:07 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Partly to mostly sunny but humid. High 82 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts