Tuesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, still humid, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Today is drier weather but humid with highs in the mid-80s but feeling like the upper 80s, then hot and humid conditions return tomorrow.
5-Day Forecast July 10 – 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s with humidity.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 69 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:44 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 01:07 PM.
