Tuesday’s weather: Some sun and clouds, high of 54

Today: Some sun & clouds High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clear & cold with a frost and freeze Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds High 49 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny & cold High 49 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Clear & cold Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some sun & clouds High 51 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: (Put clocks back 1 hour) Mostly clear & cold Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our coldest week of fall so far continues into the weekend.

Average Annual Snowfall

(1991-2020 Normal Snowfall) New Hampshire, normal snowfall averages from 50 to 75” along the coast, but gradually increases as you move inland to more than 200” in the mountains. The lesser amounts in coastal areas are partly a result of a frequent change-over to sleet, freezing rain or rain during well-developed winter storms.

Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today : Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s…except around 30 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph…except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s…except around 30 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph…except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!