Tuesday’s weather: Showers and thunderstorms

Monday, June 14, 2021

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Showers and thunderstorms at times today. High pressure with dry weather and seasonably warm temperatures return tomorrow into the last day of spring.

Weather Outlook June 15 – June 19

Today: Cloudy with showers & thunderstorms High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms early then clearing Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Nice stretch of weather moving in tomorrow into the weekend.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
  • Temperature: In the Upper 60s.
  • Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:47 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:48 PM..

