Tuesday’s Weather
Showers and thunderstorms at times today. High pressure with dry weather and seasonably warm temperatures return tomorrow into the last day of spring.
Weather Outlook June 15 – June 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- Temperature: In the Upper 60s.
- Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:47 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:48 PM..
