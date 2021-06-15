The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Showers and thunderstorms at times today. High pressure with dry weather and seasonably warm temperatures return tomorrow into the last day of spring.

Weather Outlook June 15 – June 19

Today: Cloudy with showers & thunderstorms High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Thunderstorms early then clearing Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Clear Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Nice stretch of weather moving in tomorrow into the weekend. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms.

: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. Temperature : In the Upper 60s.

: In the Upper 60s. Winds : SE 5-10 mph.

: SE 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:47 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:48 PM.. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!