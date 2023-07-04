Tuesday’s weather: Scattered showers and T-storms, heavy at times, high of 77

Independence Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.Some afternoon sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 82 (feel like 88) Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.A 30 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Some sunny breaks & sticky with showers & isolated thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 82) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.