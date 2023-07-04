Tuesday’s weather: Scattered showers and T-storms, heavy at times, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Cloudy with rain in the morning then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

5-Day Forecast July 4 – 8

Independence Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.
Thursday night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be muggy with temperatures near 90, with rising heat indices into the low-mid 90s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

In and out of the clouds with a chance of rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible with thunderstorm activity.

  • High: Upper 50s
  • Wind: NW at 10-25 mph. Higher winds possible with storm activity.

Tuesday Night:
Mostly in the clouds with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

  • Low: Lower 50s
  • Wind: Winds NW at 10-25 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Clouds and breaks of sun; humid with a couple of thunderstorms, heaviest late in the day, high of 72.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Variable cloudiness with a thunderstorm around from late morning on; humid, high of 78.

