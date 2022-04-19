Tuesday’s weather: Rainy start before the sun peeks through the clouds, high of 54

Tuesday, April 19, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Tuesday’s Weather

A coastal storm will bring heavy rain & wind early today with some sunny breaks this afternoon with highs in the low-mid 50s.

Storm ending around noon.

A major coastal storm will produce heavy snows and strong coastal winds which will result in power outages across the Northeast. Winds along the coast will be strong with gusts up to 35 to 60 mph over New England. The storm will become a sub 990 Mb low which is a strong storm for this time of the year. Given the heavy nature of the snow and the thundersnow that will occur, snow rates will be 1-2″ per hour from PA into NY and that will bring down tree limbs and power lines. The White Mountains will get 5-8″ of wet snow. Heavy rains and thunderstorms will produce minor flooding problems. The storm will end around noon.

5-Day Outlook April 19-April 23

Today: Morning rain (.50″) with sunny breaks in the afternoon. High 54 Winds: ESE to WSW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 61 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 62 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clouding up. Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the second half of the week onto the weekend, a warmup as high pressure takes hold.

NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Sleet in the morning. Snow (5-8″). A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 55 mph becoming south and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 70 mph becoming south and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow (5-8″). Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

