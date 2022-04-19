Tuesday’s weather: Rainy start before the sun peeks through the clouds, high of 54

NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Sleet in the morning. Snow (5-8″). A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 55 mph becoming south and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 70 mph becoming south and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Snow (5-8″). Rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.