Tuesday’s weather: Rain develops, continuing tonight with highs in the upper 40s – snow moves in Thursday

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy with rain showers spreading in by evening with highs in the upper 40s. Steady rain with gusty winds tonight the temperatures staying in the 40s. Tomorrow increasing sunshine and warmer with highs in the 60s.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 22- Feb. 26

Today: Cloudy & mild with rain by evening. High 47 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Windy with periods of rain. Low 45 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph
Wednesday: Clouds to sunshine, windy, and warmer. High 64 Winds: WSW 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and colder. Low 22 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Thursday: Much colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Becoming cloudy with snow (2-4″) after midnight. Low 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Snowy & windy. (5-8″) High 29 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Early snow then partly cloudy late. Low 13 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A coastal storm will bring significant accumulating snow late Thursday night into Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds around 30 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 45 mph becoming south and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

