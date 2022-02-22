Tuesday’s weather: Rain develops, continuing tonight with highs in the upper 40s – snow moves in Thursday

A coastal storm will bring significant accumulating snow late Thursday night into Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds around 30 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 45 mph becoming south and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.