Tuesday’s weather: Rain and wind, heavy at times, high of 54

Sunday’s Weather
Today into tomorrow morning a nor’easter tracking off the southern New England coastline will bring a period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall along with windy conditions. Be aware when driving or walking that wet leaves can be very slick.
Weather Alert
Coastal storm moving in today into tomorrow morning with moderate to heavy rain & wind. Heavy rain could cause some flooding due to blocked catch basins along with coastal splash over, beach erosion and power outages with winds gusting between 40 to 60 mph.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 26 – Oct. 30
Today: Windy with periods of rain, heavy at times (1″ of rain) High 54 Winds: NE 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Windy with periods of heavy rain (1.5″) Low 48 Winds: NE 20-30+ mph
Wednesday: Windy with morning showers giving way to some afternoon sun High 54 Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 41 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Turning out cloudy High 53 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers Low 48 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Rainy (.50″) & windy High 59 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers Low ESE 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our second Nor’easter moves in Saturday into Sunday morning.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, east winds around 25 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid-40s. East winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
