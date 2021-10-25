Tuesday’s weather: Rain and wind, heavy at times, high of 54

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sunday’s Weather

Today into tomorrow morning a nor’easter tracking off the southern New England coastline will bring a period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall along with windy conditions. Be aware when driving or walking that wet leaves can be very slick.

Weather Alert

Coastal storm moving in today into tomorrow morning with moderate to heavy rain & wind. Heavy rain could cause some flooding due to blocked catch basins along with coastal splash over, beach erosion and power outages with winds gusting between 40 to 60 mph.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 26 – Oct. 30