Tuesday’s weather: Picture perfect, high in the low 80s

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather:

Mostly sunny, pleasant, and less humid.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 58 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 11:47 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:57 PM. High astronomical tides will bring water levels to near minor flood stage during the overnight high tides this week.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week