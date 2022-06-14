Tuesday’s weather: Picture perfect, high in the low 80s

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather

Today is a beautiful June day with light northwest winds with high-pressure building in from the west with highs in the low 80s.

5-Day Outlook June 14-June 20

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid & nice. High 82 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 58 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: More humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: S 10-15+mph
Thursday night: Warm & humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer, and more humid with a thunderstorm. High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and not as warm with a passing shower. High 74 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

At the start of next week, the weather possibly turns unsettled.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather:

Mostly sunny, pleasant, and less humid.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 58 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 11:47 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:57 PM. High astronomical tides will bring water levels to near minor flood stage during the overnight high tides this week.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 65 degrees.

