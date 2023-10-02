Tuesday’s weather: Patchy morning fog makes way sun and summer-like warmth, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will feel like summer with near-record-warm temperatures with a high of 85 the record is 88 set in 1971. Increasing humidity today will make it feel like 88 degrees.

Weather Alerts

The warmer and drier conditions this week should slow down the progression of fall leaf color a bit, which got off to an early start due to recent cloudy, cool, and damp conditions in September. Normal highs should be in the upper 60s. But will average 5-15 degrees above normal into the end of the week. To get the colors to start popping we need warm, dry, and sunny days with crisp cool nights.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 3–Oct. 7

Today: Patchy morning fog; Sunny & very warm with increasing humidity. Near record high. High 85 (feel like 88) (record 88 in 1971) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, humid, & mild. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds, pleasant, and warm. High 77 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and mild. Low around 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some sun and mild. High 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with a passing shower. Low 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Periods of rain (.40″) with a spot thunderstorm. High 66 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 56 Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Columbus Day weekend will start out wet with temperatures in the 60s and end on Monday with some sun with temperatures in the 50s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

