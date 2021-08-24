Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny high of 89

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Aug. 24 – Aug. 28
Today: Mix sun & clouds; warmer & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 89 (feel like 94) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 91 (feel like 98) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 92 (fell like 100) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; not as hot and turning less humid High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low 59 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds High 76 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: ESE5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A nice comfortable weekend is headed our way!!
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!