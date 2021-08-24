Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny high of 89

Monday, August 23, 2021

Tuesday’s Weather

Heat and humidity as thick as clam chowder builds the next three days!! It will feel like temperatures in the 90s and near 100 on Thursday.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 24 – Aug. 28

Today: Mix sun & clouds; warmer & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 89 (feel like 94) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 91 (feel like 98) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 92 (fell like 100) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mix sun & clouds; not as hot and turning less humid High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low 59 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds High 76 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: ESE5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A nice comfortable weekend is headed our way!!

Life’s a beach… once you get there.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 07:37 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 01:32 PM.

