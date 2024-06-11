Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 77

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

A mix of sunshine and clouds with an isolated shower with a high of 77 degrees.

weather graphic 2 10

 

5-Day Outlook, June 11-15

Today: Some sun & clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: WSW5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Partial sunshine with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, mild, and more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Hazy sunshine, with very warm and humid conditions. A heavy thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 82 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 54 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting Wednesday, anticipate temperatures in the 80s continuing through the Father’s Day weekend. The following week is expected to bring increasing heat and humidity.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, then become light and variable. Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
UV Index: High.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:04 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM.

Jump in a Lake

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot in the morning. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

