Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 77

5-Day Outlook, June 11-15

Today: Some sun & clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: WSW5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Partial sunshine with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, mild, and more humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Hazy sunshine, with very warm and humid conditions. A heavy thunderstorm is likely in the afternoon, potentially bringing gusty winds and small hail. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, marking the beginning of a prolonged period of dry weather. High 82 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 54 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting Wednesday, anticipate temperatures in the 80s continuing through the Father’s Day weekend. The following week is expected to bring increasing heat and humidity.

