Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 39

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.