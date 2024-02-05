Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure will begin to build over the region today. This will allow for another dry day with some sun and clouds along with above-average high temperatures into the upper 30s.

Weather Alert

High pressure gradually builds eastward through the end of the week with dry weather expected. This will put us beneath mainly clear skies with seasonable to above-normal temperatures. High pressure pushes south of New England with a moderating trend expected for the middle and latter portions of the week.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 6-10

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 41 Winds: Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun and mild. High 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some early showers. Low 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Very mild with some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Few showers & mild. Low 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of February will be dry with temperatures above normal. Friday into the weekend highs could reach the 50s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

