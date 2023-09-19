Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, perfect day to go vote, high of 72

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.