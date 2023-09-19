Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, perfect day to go vote, high of 72

Monday, September 18, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Low pressure that brought us the wet weather yesterday exits to the northeast today with some sun & clouds along with a breeze with highs in the lower 70s.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 19–23

Today: Breezy & warmer with some sun & clouds. High 72 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & pleasant. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mainly sunny & pleasant. High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday (First day of Fall; 2:50 AM) Some sun. High 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some showers late. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Fall arrives feeling mild!

The last week of September temperatures will average above the normal high which is in the lower 70s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting Tuesday, the week will feature comfortable sunshine with temperatures in the 70s that will last into the last full weekend of September as we welcome Fall on Saturday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: West winds around 15 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 08:44 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:36 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

