Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, high of 44

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be cooler & breezy with some sun & clouds with highs in the middle 40s, but feeling like the upper 30s.

Weather Alert

The good news for Holiday Travelers it will be dry through Christmas Day. Those hoping for a white Christmas will need to wait for another chance in 2024.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 19 – 23

Today: Cooler & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 44 (feel like 38) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing, breezy, & cold. Low 26 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny. High 41 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday (First day of Winter): Lots of sun & breezy. High 44 (feel like 32) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear to Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold. High 37 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 6 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts