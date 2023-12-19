Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, high of 44

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.