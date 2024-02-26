Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 57

Monday, February 26, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Tuesday’s Weather

Today high pressure moves offshore south of New England, setting up an increasing southerly flow for tomorrow. This is likely to usher some warmer air into southern New Hampshire with highs in the upper 50s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 27-March 2

Today: Mild with some clouds & sun. High 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild with showers. Low 47 S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, & mild with showery (.25″) periods. High 58 (feel like 53) Winds: S 15-25+ mph
Wednesday night: Showers early, breezy, and colder. Low 27 (feel like 11) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Thursday (Leap Day): Windy & much colder with some sun & clouds. High 34 (feel like 22) Winds: WNW 20-30+
Thursday night: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 19 (feel like 14) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday (March 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 45 (feel like 40) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

A period of warm, breezy, and showery weather is expected to develop late tonight before exiting east with a cold front Wednesday night. A combination of snowmelt and rainfall may result in some river and creek rises, with potential for some ice movement. Strong wind gusts over 30 MPH will be possible Wednesday night just ahead of the cold front, then behind the front on Thursday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday the first day of March mostly sunny with a high of 45 degrees. For the first week of March temperatures above the normal high of 40 degrees.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

