Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 57

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today high pressure moves offshore south of New England, setting up an increasing southerly flow for tomorrow. This is likely to usher some warmer air into southern New Hampshire with highs in the upper 50s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 27-March 2
Weather Alerts
A period of warm, breezy, and showery weather is expected to develop late tonight before exiting east with a cold front Wednesday night. A combination of snowmelt and rainfall may result in some river and creek rises, with potential for some ice movement. Strong wind gusts over 30 MPH will be possible Wednesday night just ahead of the cold front, then behind the front on Thursday.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 above in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!