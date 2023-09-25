Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny and cool, high of 66

Monday, September 25, 2023 Rick Gordon
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today high pressure to our north will produce highs in the middle 60s. The high stays overhead through the end of the week as showers get pushed to our south.

Outlook for the first week of October for leaf peeping. Temperatures averaging above the normal high of 70.

Our dry spell should continue into the first week of October.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 26–30

Today: Cool with some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This Sunday as we start October it will be sunny with highs in the middle 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

