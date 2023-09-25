Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny and cool, high of 66

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.