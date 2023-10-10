Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny and cool, high of 62

Monday, October 9, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, October 9, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today some clouds & sun with a chance of a passing shower, most of the day will be rain-free. Highs in the lower 60s.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 10–Oct. 14

Today: Some sun & cool. High 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clouding up. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & chilly with some showers. High 59 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Breezy with showers becoming a heavy rain (1″). Low 48 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph

Say it isn’t Snow

Some snow over the mountaintops of the White Mountains. Mount Washington got their first measurable snowfall Sunday with close to a half-inch of snow.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry this week with the feel of Autumn! This weekend looking wet & chilly.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts