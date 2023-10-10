Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny and cool, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, Oct. 10–Oct. 14
Say it isn’t Snow
Some snow over the mountaintops of the White Mountains. Mount Washington got their first measurable snowfall Sunday with close to a half-inch of snow.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FOLIAGE TRACKER
Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.