Tuesday’s weather: Partly sunny and cool, high of 62

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

