Tuesday’s weather: Muggy and breezy with strong T-storms expected, high of 82

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph… except south 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.