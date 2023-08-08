Tuesday’s weather: Muggy and breezy with strong T-storms expected, high of 82

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today will be muggy with strong showers and thunderstorms with flooding downpours which will cause localized flash flooding threats, hail, and damaging wind gusts. High today 82 but feeling like 86.
5-Day Outlook, Aug. 8 – 12
Today: Muggy & breezy with some strong thunderstorms (1.25″). High 82 (feel like 86) Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy & humid with some early showers. Low 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 82 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Some cloud & comfortable. Low 63 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: Warmer with some clouds and sun. High 86 (feel like 86) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and more humid. Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & humid. High 84 (feel like 88) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and less humid. Low: 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds and more humid. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph… except south 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: High Temperature: In the middle 70s.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature is 74 degrees.
