Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a spot shower, high around 79

Tuesday’s Weather
Weather Alert
A coastal storm is forecast to develop by Wednesday morning and may affect the local area all day Wednesday. Confidence is low on the storm track, which leads to low confidence in the placement of heavy rain and gusty winds. In the last full week of August, the temperatures will average above normal possibly into early September! Normal highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 16-Aug. 20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 3 feet in the afternoon.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:32 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 03:32 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee