Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a spot shower, high around 79

Monday, August 15, 2022

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure over southeast Canada and developing low pressure well south of New Hampshire, will continue to maintain mainly dry and seasonable weather through today.

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Weather Alert

A coastal storm is forecast to develop by Wednesday morning and may affect the local area all day Wednesday. Confidence is low on the storm track, which leads to low confidence in the placement of heavy rain and gusty winds. In the last full week of August, the temperatures will average above normal possibly into early September! Normal highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 16-Aug. 20

Today: Partly sunny with a spotty shower. High 79 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with showers by morning. Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of showers (.25-.50). High: 74 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 63 Winds: SSW5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heat and humidity make a comeback this weekend!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 3 feet in the afternoon.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:32 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 03:32 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 76 degrees.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. 

