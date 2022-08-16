Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a spot shower, high around 79

Today: Partly sunny with a spotty shower. High 79 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tonight: Becoming cloudy with showers by morning. Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of showers (.25-.50). High: 74 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 63 Winds: SSW5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heat and humidity make a comeback this weekend!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 3 feet in the afternoon.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:32 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 03:32 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee