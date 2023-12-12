Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 42

Monday, December 11, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure Tuesday builds east towards the Mid-Atlantic coast. Expecting dry weather today with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 40s along with less wind.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 12 – 16

Today: Mostly sunny. High 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear. Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cold breeze with a mix of sun & clouds. High 41 (feel like 33) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & breezy. Low 21 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cold & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Sunny & warmer. High 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is less than two weeks away the outlook for Christmas Day is for some rain & snow with a high around 40.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below in the morning.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

