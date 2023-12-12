Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 42

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below in the morning.

NH Ski Season 2023