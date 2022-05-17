Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 73

Tuesday’s Weather

Cooler but seasonable temperatures return today through Thursday.

5-Day Outlook May 17-May 21

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and not as warm. High 73 Winds: W 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 50 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High 70 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clouding up. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 69 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 84 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid with record heat. High 95 (92 2009) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Pleasant and dry for most of the week with temperatures turning hot on Saturday with record heat; hottest day since last summer.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

