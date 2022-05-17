Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 73

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.