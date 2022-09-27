Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant fall day, high of 72

Monday, September 26, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, September 26, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

 

Tuesday’s Weather

Pleasant fall weather today with dry weather. A cold front crosses New Hampshire with nothing more than a brief spot shower. Dry weather with slightly cooler than normal temperatures follow Thursday and Friday.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 72 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 61 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: NNW 5-10
Friday: Sunny & cool. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable.
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The end of the week turns cooler. Precipitation from Ian should stay to our south this weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts