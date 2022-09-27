Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant fall day, high of 72

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

