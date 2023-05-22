Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and nice, high of 72

Below: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today looks to be similar to yesterday, but a few degrees warmer. High pressure remains centered over Atlantic Canada, allowing for an onshore flow to keep the coastline cooler again. But inland, more widespread low to mid-70s look likely as sunshine prevails and the airmass in place gradually modifies.
5-Day Forecast May 23-27
Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 79 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Few showers early with some clearing late. Low 46 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds along with cooler conditions. High 66 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. 44 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine & nice. High 78 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear. Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
It’s looking better for the Memorial Day weekend with mainly dry weather with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Weather in the News
An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta, Canada. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it’s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 50s.
Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 50 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Precipitation Totals
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.