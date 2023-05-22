Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and nice, high of 72

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today looks to be similar to yesterday, but a few degrees warmer. High pressure remains centered over Atlantic Canada, allowing for an onshore flow to keep the coastline cooler again. But inland, more widespread low to mid-70s look likely as sunshine prevails and the airmass in place gradually modifies.

5-Day Forecast May 23-27

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 79 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Few showers early with some clearing late. Low 46 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds along with cooler conditions. High 66 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. 44 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 74 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine & nice. High 78 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear. Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

It’s looking better for the Memorial Day weekend with mainly dry weather with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Weather in the News

An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta, Canada. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it’s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 50 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:03 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Precipitation Totals
