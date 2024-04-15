Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and mild, high of 66

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40…except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 5 above in the morning.

