Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and mild, high of 66

Monday, April 15, 2024

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today is a nice spring day mostly sunny and mild with highs in the middle 60s.

5-Day Outlook, April 16-April 20

Today: Mostly sunny & mild. High 66 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 40 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 58 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy, mild, & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 41 Winds: W 5-15mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Low temperatures all week staying above freezing with dry weather. Next weekend look for some clouds with highs around 60.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40…except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 5 above in the morning.

