Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and cooler, high of 75

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.