Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and cooler, high of 75

Monday, July 31, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today is mostly sunny for the first day of August but feeling like September with a high in the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 1 – 5

Today (August 1st): Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 50 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm. High 76 (feel like 78) Winds: S 5-15 mph
Friday night: Humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 65 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Early showers followed by some sun & humid. High 82 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Few clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the first full week of August will be dry & humid with highs around 80 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water Temperature: 63.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 11:32 AM. Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 05:42 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 80 degrees.

