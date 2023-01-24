Tuesday’s weather: Mostly pleasant today, breezy, with partly-sunny skies, high near 37

Tuesday’s Weather
Daily Forecast for Jan. 24, 2022-Jan. 28, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
More plowable snow possible Wednesday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –.Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph…except west 55 to 75 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.