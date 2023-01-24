Tuesday’s weather: Mostly pleasant today, breezy, with partly-sunny skies, high near 37

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Thursday – Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m.. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Snow before 2 a.m., then rain and snow between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. Low around 28. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow after 2 p.m.. Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –.Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph…except west 55 to 75 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.