Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in by evening, high of 36

Monday, January 8, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy with highs in the middle 30s. Tonight wet snow (1-3″) in the evening changing to all rain (1.5″) overnight with winds gusting to 40 mph.

Weather Alerts

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. COASTAL HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY MORNING.

Tonight, as the snow turns into rain for the morning commute will likely bring a rapid melting of the existing snow cover on the ground beneath that is still wet from prior storms in December. Flooding of city streets, small streams, and even along some major rivers is likely. In addition to the likelihood of heavy rain and flooding is the risk of damaging winds and power outages with winds gusting to 40 mph. Property owners and road crews may be able to help with flood control by keeping storm drains free from piles of snow during storm cleanup operations. Coastal New Hampshire: Minor to localized moderate coastal flooding is possible. Inundation depths up to one foot deep. Large, battering waves may lead to beach erosion and splash-over. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible that could blow down trees and power lines. Numerous widespread power outages are possible.

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 9-13

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow by evening. High 36 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Windy with snow (3″) to heavy rain (1.5″). Low 34 Winds: ESE 15-20+ mph (gusts to 40 mph)
Wednesday: Morning showers (.10″); afternoon sun, mild, and windy. High 54 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 34 (feel like 29) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 42 (feel like 36) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clearing. Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: W 5-10mph
Friday night: Wintery mix to rain late. & windy. Low 36 Winds: ESE 15-25+ mph
Saturday: Morning rain (.50″), mild, and cloudy with a gusty wind. High 52 Winds: SW 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 28 Winds: SW 15-20+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another storm moving in Friday night into Saturday with rain.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

