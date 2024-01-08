Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in by evening, high of 36

Weather Alerts

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. COASTAL HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY MORNING.

Tonight, as the snow turns into rain for the morning commute will likely bring a rapid melting of the existing snow cover on the ground beneath that is still wet from prior storms in December. Flooding of city streets, small streams, and even along some major rivers is likely. In addition to the likelihood of heavy rain and flooding is the risk of damaging winds and power outages with winds gusting to 40 mph. Property owners and road crews may be able to help with flood control by keeping storm drains free from piles of snow during storm cleanup operations. Coastal New Hampshire: Minor to localized moderate coastal flooding is possible. Inundation depths up to one foot deep. Large, battering waves may lead to beach erosion and splash-over. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible that could blow down trees and power lines. Numerous widespread power outages are possible.

