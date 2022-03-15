Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with late showers, high of 53

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday as a warm front starts lifting into the area. Clouds will win out with showers moving in after 8 PM.

5-Day Outlook March 15- March 19

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Showery periods. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. High 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saint Patrick’s Day: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and spring-like. High 68 Winds W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clouding up with showers. Low 44 Winds NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High 48 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some rain. Low 39 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM with some rain or wet snow.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph become west and decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

