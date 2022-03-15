Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with late showers, high of 53

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph become west and decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above