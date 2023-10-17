Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible, high of 60

Monday, October 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, October 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today is mostly cloudy and chilly with a few spotty showers with a high of around 60.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 17–Oct. 21

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly with a stray shower. High 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some partial clearing. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Lots of sun & nice. High 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & not as chilly. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. High 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Showers early followed by periods of rain (.30″). Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Chilly rain (.50″) High 59 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Periods of rain & drizzle. Low 50 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another chilly and wet weekend is headed our way as a low heads up the eastern seaboard. The coldest air so far this fall will move in behind the storm next Monday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts