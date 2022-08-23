Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, high of 80

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Humid with thunderstorms early and areas of fog late. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Some sun, humid, and hot with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday night: Early thunderstorms and turning less humid late. Low 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Most of this week will be humid with dry, cooler, and comfortable conditions for the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 09:42 AM. Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 03:52 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee