Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, high of 80

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will turn very warm again for the rest of the workweek, but oppressive heat is not expected.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 23-Aug. 27

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Humid with thunderstorms early and areas of fog late. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, humid, and hot with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early thunderstorms and turning less humid late. Low 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Most of this week will be humid with dry, cooler, and comfortable conditions for the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 09:42 AM. Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 03:52 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 75 degrees.

