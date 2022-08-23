Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, high of 80

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today will be mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will turn very warm again for the rest of the workweek, but oppressive heat is not expected.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 23-Aug. 27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Most of this week will be humid with dry, cooler, and comfortable conditions for the weekend.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 09:42 AM. Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 03:52 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee