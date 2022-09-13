Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms later in the day, high of 73

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Sept. 13-Sept. 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 02:10 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee