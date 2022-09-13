Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms later in the day, high of 73

Monday, September 12, 2022
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy, humid, and not as warm with a couple of showers and thunderstorms; thunderstorms could be severe and bring isolated damaging wind gusts.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 13-Sept. 17

Today: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny with a chilly wind. High 67 Winds: NW 10-20mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny and cool. High 65 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun and warmer. High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & not as cool. Low 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After today a start of a long dry spell through this weekend. Next week temperatures could be back into the 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 02:10 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers are likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 72 degrees.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

