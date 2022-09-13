Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms later in the day, high of 73

Today: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tonight: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Sunny with a chilly wind. High 67 Winds: NW 10-20mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny and cool. High 65 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Friday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun and warmer. High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear & not as cool. Low 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching After today a start of a long dry spell through this weekend. Next week temperatures could be back into the 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 02:10 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee