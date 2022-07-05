Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid, high 84, late showers or T-storms

Tuesday’s Weather
Today will be mostly cloudy with more humidity. An area of low pressure will arrive tonight bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms. High pressure builds back into New Hampshire with dry and seasonable conditions along with less humidity.
5-Day Outlook July 5-July 9
Today: Mostly cloudy with more humidity. High 84 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Humid with showers and thunderstorms Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 83 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with early & late showers. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds at around 25 mph increasing to the southwest at around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Moderate.
Weather: Cloudy and increasingly windy; a little rain late in the afternoon.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southeast 10-20+ mph
Surf height: 2-3 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:36 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 04:38 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee