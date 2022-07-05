Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid, high 84, late showers or T-storms

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy with more humidity. An area of low pressure will arrive tonight bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms. High pressure builds back into New Hampshire with dry and seasonable conditions along with less humidity.

5-Day Outlook July 5-July 9

Today: Mostly cloudy with more humidity. High 84 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph

Tonight: Humid with showers and thunderstorms Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 83 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with early & late showers. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures are in the 80s into the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds at around 25 mph increasing to the southwest at around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Cloudy and increasingly windy; a little rain late in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southeast 10-20+ mph

Surf height: 2-3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:36 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 04:38 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 71 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

