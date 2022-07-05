Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid, high 84, late showers or T-storms

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds at around 25 mph increasing to the southwest at around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Cloudy and increasingly windy; a little rain late in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southeast 10-20+ mph

Surf height: 2-3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 10:36 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 04:38 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee