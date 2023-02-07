Tuesday’s weather: Morning sun turn to clouds followed by light snow, high of 34

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

Today morning sunshine is followed by afternoon clouds with some light snowfall (.5-1″) tonight.



5-Day Outlook, Feb. 7-11 Today: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 34 (feel like 30) Winds: E 5-10 mph Tonight: Few snow showers (.5-1″) followed by partial clearing. Low 31 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 44 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy & mild with some afternoon showers. High 44 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showery periods. Low 34 Winds: SE5-10 mph Friday: Some sun & milder. High 56 W 5-15 mph Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Cloudy with some rain. High 38 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Rain to snow (3-6″). Low 23 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the first week of February, temperatures will average above normal. The potential for some snow Saturday night.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds around 20 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds around 30 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to south around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.