Tuesday’s weather: Morning sun turn to clouds followed by light snow, high of 34

Tuesday’s Weather
Today morning sunshine is followed by afternoon clouds with some light snowfall (.5-1″) tonight.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 7-11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
In the first week of February, temperatures will average above normal. The potential for some snow Saturday night.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds around 20 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, south winds around 30 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to south around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.