Tuesday’s weather: Morning rain makes way for sunshine, high of 41

Monday, February 7, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Morning rain ends with some sun during the afternoon with a high of around 40.

Snowmelt and ice melt may cause localized standing water where drains could be obstructed by the recent snowfall.

Today: Rain ending with some sun this afternoon and milder. High 41 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High 47 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. High 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Dry & mild weather for the middle of the week into the start of the upcoming weekend. Turning colder next Sunday into next week.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to the northwest around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Snow with freezing drizzle likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing drizzle and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to the northwest around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above in the afternoon.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

