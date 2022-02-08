Tuesday’s weather: Morning rain makes way for sunshine, high of 41

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to the northwest around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Snow with freezing drizzle likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing drizzle and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to the northwest around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above in the afternoon.