Tuesday’s weather: Morning fog clears with some sun, high of 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today morning clouds and fog will give way to some sunshine this afternoon with a high of 50.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 25 – 29

Today: Morning clouds & fog with some afternoon sun & mild. High 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and mild with some fog late. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain towards evening and mild. High Around 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″) & mild. Low 44 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 51 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Low 36 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & cooler with some afternoon flurries. High 39 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early flurries with snow (1-2″) late. Low 29 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Early morning snow (1″) followed by some afternoon sun. High 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

The next widespread rain event arrives Wednesday night with periods of rain (.50″). Light snow is then possible Friday night into Saturday morning with 1-3″. Drier weather arrives by New Year’s Eve.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

New Year’s Eve forecast: Mainly clear and mild. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

