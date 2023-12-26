Tuesday’s weather: Morning fog clears with some sun, high of 50

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.