Tuesday’s weather: More sunshine with gusty winds, high of 46

Monday, March 21, 2022
Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure with sunny dry weather and cooler conditions for today. Expect gusty winds as the colder air arrives tonight with a low near 32 but feeling like the mid-20s.

5-Day Outlook March 22- March 26

Today: Mostly sunny with a gusty wind. High 46 (feel like 37) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Early showers with rain late. Low 36 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with cold rain. High 40 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Low 37 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partial clearing. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-10mph
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cold rain moving in on Thursday. Spring snow is possible next Monday!

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s… except 10 to 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decreasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

 

