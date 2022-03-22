Tuesday’s weather: More sunshine with gusty winds, high of 46

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s… except 10 to 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decreasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.