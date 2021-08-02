Tuesday’s weather: More sunny skies ahead with good sleeping weather tonight

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Aug. 3 – Aug. 7
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with showers late Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a spot thunderstorm High 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, warmer and more humid with a thunderstorm High 86 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with a thunderstorm High 86 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & humid with thunderstorms late Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warmer, and more humid, weather Friday through Monday as high pressure becomes established off the coast.
Beach Weather Update
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!