Tuesday’s weather: More sunny skies ahead with good sleeping weather tonight

Monday, August 2, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure builds into New Hampshire today and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds with below normal temperatures.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 3 – Aug. 7

Today: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with showers late Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a spot thunderstorm High 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, warmer and more humid with a thunderstorm High 86 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with a thunderstorm High 86 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds & humid with thunderstorms late Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer, and more humid, weather Friday through Monday as high pressure becomes established off the coast.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mix of sun & clouds.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.0 feet (MLLW) 08:23 AM. Low 1.8 feet (MLLW) 02:32 PM.

