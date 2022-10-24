Tuesday’s weather: More scattered showers and drizzle, high of 70

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
<>
Tuesday’s Weather
Unsettled conditions will stay in place for today and tomorrow bringing drizzle and scattered showers along with mild temperatures.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 25-Oct. 29
Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy showers or drizzle. High Near 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy and mild with a few showers. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy and mild with few showers. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partial clearing and mild. Low 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 57 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Halloween forecast for next Monday: Some sun & clouds with highs in the 60s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!