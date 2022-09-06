Tuesday’s weather: More rain with a high of 65, but the sun will come out tomorrow

Today: Cloudy with rain (.50″) ending by evening. High 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun and warmer. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer-like temperatures for this weekend with highs in the 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

U.V. Index: Low.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Wind: Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 08:01 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 02:13 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee