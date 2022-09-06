Tuesday’s weather: More rain with a high of 65, but the sun will come out tomorrow

WATCH: Today’s weather forecast.
Tuesday’s Weather
Rainy periods will end by evening. Drier air will gradually filter in from the north tonight with some sun and warmer tomorrow.
- WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack and Strafford. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham.
- WHEN…Ending Tuesday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Multiple rounds of showers will continue today with steadier rainfall tonight into tomorrow will lead to rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches on average. Locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches are possible.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts on Manchester Ink Link and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 6-Sept. 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Beach Forecast
Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
U.V. Index: Low.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
Wind: Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 08:01 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 02:13 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee