Tuesday’s weather: More rain with a high of 65, but the sun will come out tomorrow

Monday, September 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
WATCH: Today’s weather forecast.

Tuesday’s Weather

Rainy periods will end by evening. Drier air will gradually filter in from the north tonight with some sun and warmer tomorrow.

A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THE AFTERNOON
  • WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
  • WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack and Strafford. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham.
  • WHEN…Ending Tuesday afternoon.
  • IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Multiple rounds of showers will continue today with steadier rainfall tonight into tomorrow will lead to rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches on average. Locally higher amounts in excess of 4 inches are possible.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts on Manchester Ink Link and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 6-Sept. 10

Today: Cloudy with rain (.50″) ending by evening. High 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun and warmer. High 75 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer-like temperatures for this weekend with highs in the 80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

U.V. Index: Low.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Wind: Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 08:01 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 02:13 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers are likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 72 degrees.

 

